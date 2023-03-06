Nancy Meyers to Make Movie Return with Big Budget Romantic Comedy for Netflix (Report)

Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz and Owen Wilson are reportedly in talks to star in Nancy Meyers' upcoming romantic comedy

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 05:34 PM
Nancy Meyers
Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage

Nancy Meyers is getting back in the game.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the writer and filmmaker behind Father of the Bride (1991), The Parent Trap (1998) and The Holiday (2006) is working on a new project with Netflix that could be the most expensive romantic comedy ever made out of Hollywood.

The upcoming film, currently titled Paris Paramount, will cost somewhere between $130 million and $150 million, the outlet reported Monday. Puck News also recently reported that Meyers' team has told Netflix "it would be hard" to produce the film for less than the higher figure.

Scarlett Johansson is in negotiations to take the film's lead role, while actors Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson and Michael Fassbender are also up for roles in the movie, according to multiple outlets. Jennifer Lawrence was at one point in talks for the lead role but dropped out due to unknown reasons, THR reported.

Meyers, who has not directed a feature film since The Intern (2015), is set to write, produce and direct the movie, which Puck described as a "semi-autobiographical rom-com."

Nancy Meyers
Beck Starr/WireImage

The upcoming film follows a romantically entwined writer-director and producer who once made movies together who are brought back together by a new project that they must team up on again following their professional and romantic breakup, according to THR.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reported film may take cues from Meyers' personal life; she was formerly married to Hollywood creative Charles Shyer, whom she collaborated with on the films Private Benjamin (1980), Baby Boom (1987), The Parent Trap and Father of the Bride. Shyer is credited as a producer on each of those films; he cowrote Private Benjamin and Baby Boom, as well as directed the latter.

Meyers' later movies like Something's Gotta Give (2003) and The Holiday came after their divorce, according to THR. Since releasing The Intern, which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, she produced 2017's Home Again, which was directed by her and Shyer's daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer.

In 2019, Meyers told Mindy Kaling during a talk at the Produced By conference that she was "taking a break" from working.

"The business has changed in a way that is somewhat unrecognizable to me," she said at the time, per THR. "I am not sure how much I want to do it."

Related Articles
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
Andy Samberg attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California., Jean Smart attends the FYC red carpet of Bravo's "Dirty John" at Saban Media Center on May 02, 2019 in North Hollywood, California.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Play Exes in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy '42.6 Years'
Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy: Report
Nancy Meyers, THE HOLIDAY, Nancy Meyers 2006 USA, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law
'The Holiday' Director Shuts Down Rumors of an Imminent Sequel: 'Sorry but It's Not True'
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film 'Jeanne du Barry'
Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
'Murder Mystery 2' : Everything to Know
Rooney Mara Didn't Want to 'Act Anymore' After 'Not a Good Experience' Filming Nightmare on Elm Street
Rooney Mara Says She Became More Selective About Roles After 'Elm Street' Reboot: 'Not a Good Experience'
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse Biopic: See 'Industry' Actress Marisa Abela Channel the Late Singer in First Photo
The Office - Season 3
'The Office' Cast: Where Are They Now?
'21 Jump Street' Film - 2012
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal in Negotiations to Star in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2' : Reports
Dylan Meyer (L) and Kristen Stewart attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kristen Stewart's Fiancée? All About Dylan Meyer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Steve Guttenberg rollout
Steve Guttenberg Returns After Break to Care for Ailing Father: 'He Really Wanted Me to Start Working Again'
Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot
'Wonder Woman 3' 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Actress Isla Fisher attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Relationship Timeline