Nancy Meyers to Make Movie Return with Big Budget Romantic Comedy for Netflix (Report)

Nancy Meyers is getting back in the game.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the writer and filmmaker behind Father of the Bride (1991), The Parent Trap (1998) and The Holiday (2006) is working on a new project with Netflix that could be the most expensive romantic comedy ever made out of Hollywood.

The upcoming film, currently titled Paris Paramount, will cost somewhere between $130 million and $150 million, the outlet reported Monday. Puck News also recently reported that Meyers' team has told Netflix "it would be hard" to produce the film for less than the higher figure.

Scarlett Johansson is in negotiations to take the film's lead role, while actors Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson and Michael Fassbender are also up for roles in the movie, according to multiple outlets. Jennifer Lawrence was at one point in talks for the lead role but dropped out due to unknown reasons, THR reported.

Meyers, who has not directed a feature film since The Intern (2015), is set to write, produce and direct the movie, which Puck described as a "semi-autobiographical rom-com."

The upcoming film follows a romantically entwined writer-director and producer who once made movies together who are brought back together by a new project that they must team up on again following their professional and romantic breakup, according to THR.

The reported film may take cues from Meyers' personal life; she was formerly married to Hollywood creative Charles Shyer, whom she collaborated with on the films Private Benjamin (1980), Baby Boom (1987), The Parent Trap and Father of the Bride. Shyer is credited as a producer on each of those films; he cowrote Private Benjamin and Baby Boom, as well as directed the latter.

Meyers' later movies like Something's Gotta Give (2003) and The Holiday came after their divorce, according to THR. Since releasing The Intern, which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, she produced 2017's Home Again, which was directed by her and Shyer's daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer.

In 2019, Meyers told Mindy Kaling during a talk at the Produced By conference that she was "taking a break" from working.

"The business has changed in a way that is somewhat unrecognizable to me," she said at the time, per THR. "I am not sure how much I want to do it."