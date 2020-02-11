Nancy Meyers Responds to Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves' Something’s Gotta Give Reunion: 'Whoa'

Nancy Meyers is admitting she might have gotten the ending to one of her classic movies wrong.

The noted screenwriter and director joked about her 2003 film Something’s Gotta Give after two of its stars, Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves, reunited at the 2020 Oscars. Though Keaton’s character ended up with Jack Nicholson‘s in the film, Meyers jokingly considered an ending where Keaton chose Reeves’ character.

“Whoa. Maybe they did end up together,” she posted on Instagram alongside a shot of the two on the broadcast.

RELATED: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves Recall ‘Good Time’ They Had in Something’s Gotta Give at Oscars

The pair presented the Best Original Screenplay category on Sunday night, and began their banter by discussing the classic romantic comedy, in which they played a couple. “You know, it’s been a long time since you and I made that movie, that movie Something’s Gotta Give. Remember me in it?” Keaton, 74, asked Reeves.

“Yeah, you were amazing,” the actor, 55, responded, before Keaton replied, “You were amazing!”

“I’ll never forget reading that Nancy Meyers screenplay for the first time,” Reeves continued.

“Yeah, I mean obviously me neither, I mean that was a lot of crying in there, Keanu,” the actress responded. “Lots of laughing and crying and, well, we had some really, well, let’s be frank — it was a good time.”

Reeves attended Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony alongside his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor. Besides attending as a presenter, Reeves’ movie Toy Story 4, in which he voiced Duke Kaboom, won the Best Animated Feature category.

Ryan Seacrest chatted with the actor on the E! red carpet preshow about Toy Story 4 and then asked Taylor for details on The Matrix 4, which Reeves has already started filming.

“Nothing,” Taylor told Seacrest of what she could say about the upcoming installment. Taylor added that she “only [knows] about Matrix 1, 2 and 3.”