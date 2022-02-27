2022 NAACP Image Awards: See the Complete List of Televised Winners
The NAACP Image Awards are coming to a star-studded close!
Following almost a week of winner announcements virtually, the 53rd ceremony — which will include lead acting awards in television and film — is currently airing live on BET.
The show will include a performance by Mary J. Blige and appearances by Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya and more.
Among the honorees at this year's NAACP Image Awards are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are set to receive the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.
See below for the list of televised winners. (For the full list of winners, both televised and previously announced, visit naacpimageawards.net or @naacpimageawards on Instagram.)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Harlem
Insecure
Run the World
The Upshaws
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Elisha "EJ" Williams, The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis, Insecure
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae, Insecure
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Outstanding Drama Series
9-1-1
All American
Godfather of Harlem
Pose
Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Outstanding Motion Picture
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Will Smith, King Richard
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry, Bruised
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
Entertainer of the Year
Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish
Social Justice Impact
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Chairman's Award
Samuel L. Jackson
Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2022 NAACP Image Awards are currently airing live on BET.