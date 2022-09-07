Harry Styles Finds an All-Consuming Love in 'My Policeman' Trailer

The full-length trailer for My Policeman has made its debut.

Set to a background track of Cat Power's 2000 cover of "Sea of Love," the 90-second preview sees policeman Tom (Harry Styles) "embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain" alongside teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), an official synopsis reads.

"Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past," the synopsis adds.

In the trailer, Tom (Styles, 28) is shown wedding Marion (Corrin, 26) but in falling in love with Patrick (Dawson, 40), at one point screaming at the latter, "You know nothing about being married so stop telling me what I'm supposed to think about it!"

In a flash-forward amid interspersed scenes from the past, a grown-up Marion (McKee, 58) tells Tom, "He was always in your life — in our lives."

My Policeman (2022). Amazon Studios

An official summary for My Policeman also describes the romantic drama, based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, as a "visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty and forgiveness."

On The Howard Stern Show in May, Styles explained the "vulnerable" experience of filming My Policeman's love scenes.

"It does feel vulnerable. I'd never kissed anyone on camera before, and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways. I wasn't naked in Don't Worry Darling. I was naked in My Policeman. There's no peen in the final cut. There's bum bum. ... I don't think the peen was intended to be involved," he said.

Poster for My Policeman (2022). Amazon Studios

Director Michael Grandage recently chatted with Vanity Fair about the My Policeman cast's willingness to commit to their roles.

"It was very, very easy because all three of those younger actors are very open — they don't make acting difficult and they don't make the process of filmmaking difficult. They come open-minded, wanting to please each other. They were there for each other," he said.

Grandage, 60, also said it was heartbreaking "that these two men, when they're together, seem to be free. And then when he has to have an act of lovemaking, or a sexual act, with his wife he seems to not have that freedom, just even in his body language."

My Policeman is in select theaters Oct. 21, then on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 4.