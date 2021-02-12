My Little Pony Movie to Skip Theaters and Debut on Netflix (Report)

Netflix is gaining another movie!

My Little Pony is skipping theaters to debut on Netflix, although the date of release is unclear, according to Variety.

The animated family film, inspired by the Hasbro toy line, was intended to open in theaters on Sept. 24 via Paramount Pictures.

In 2017, My Little Pony: The Movie was released in theaters with Emily Blunt, Kristen Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber and Uzo Aduba lending their voices to the film. The film was a major success for Lionsgate after it earned more than $60 million at the worldwide box office against a $6.5 million budget.

This is the latest movie to switch gears from a movie theater debut to a streaming platform amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America sequel will soon debut on Amazon Prime Video just as Disney's films Soul and Mulan premiered on the company's streaming platform, Disney+, last year.

Raya and the Last Dragon is also set to debut on Disney+ on March 5 while Warner Bros. is planning to release its entire 2021 film slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Studios are also opting to delay release dates as many theaters remain closed. Recently, Jennifer Lopez's romcom Marry Me, which was intended for release on May 14, was pushed back to February 2022.

The latest installment in the Fast & Furious saga, F9, is still intended for a movie theater release on May 28.