My Cousin Vinny: Where Are They Now?

Pesci, who played titular relative Vincent Gambini, was riding a career high when he took on this project, having shown his range with a back-to-back run as a bungling robber in the box office-topping Home Alone and winning an Oscar as psychotic made man Tommy DeVito in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas.

Pesci worked consistently throughout the '90s before mostly retiring, save a few commercials and small roles in the last few decades. He stepped back in front of the camera in 2019 for good reason — his reunion with Scorsese and Robert de Niro in The Irishman netted him another Academy Award nod.

Most relevant to fans of this movie, though, Pesci would leverage his Vinny fame to drop the 1998 album Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You. Come for "Yo Cousin Vinny," stay for the Blondie-sampling "Wise Guy."