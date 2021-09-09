“Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend," My Big Fat Greek Wedding writer and star Nia Vardalos said of her late castmate

My Big Fat Greek Wedding Star Michael Constantine Dead at 94: 'He Was Our Hero'

My Big Fat Greek Wedding Star Michael Constantine has died. He was 94.

His agent, Julia Buchwald, confirmed his death to CNN and the New York Times — reporting to the latter that Constantine died of natural causes on Aug. 31. Buchwald did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Michael Constantine, Lainie Kazan, Bess Meisler My Big Fat Greek Wedding Michael Constantine, Lainie Kazan, and Bess Meisler in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" | Credit: Sophie Giraud/Ifc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Constantine's family told local Pennsylvania outlet Reading Eagle that the actor was surrounded by family, including his sisters Patricia Gordon and Chris Dobbs, when he died.

"He was very much a family person. He loved his children, his siblings, his parents," Gordon told Reading Eagle. "He was the most generous person you'd ever want to meet. The world is a better place because of him — really, truly."

Constantine is also survived by his son Brendan Constantine and daughter Thea Constantine.

In a tribute, Brendan tweeted on Thursday: "As some of you know, we lost my dad a week ago, 8/31/21. It's like half the sky is suddenly missing. He was our hero and the kindest man we knew. I want to tell you about him, but just now I haven't the heart."

Constantine was also greatly adored by his on-screen daughter Nia Vardalos, who he starred alongside in the 2002 hit film My Big Fat Greek Wedding as the Windex-loving and overprotective father Gus Portokalo.

"Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend," Vardalos, 58, tweeted Wednesday. "Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

Constantine's on-screen wife Lainie Kazan, who played Maria, also shared a tribute to him on Facebook Thursday.

"I just found out that my dear friend Michael Constantine passed away today. He was a beloved friend and a brilliant actor/writer who taught me so much about my craft and LIFE," she wrote. "We shared a make-believe marriage for over 20 years in the movies My Big Fat Greek Wedding 1 and 2 and soon-to-be 3. What a beautiful relationship."

Kazan, 81, added, "Michael you will be missed. Heaven has gained another angel."

Constantine famously reprised his role as Gus in a short-lived TV series My Big Fat Greek Life and the movie's sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 in 2016. He was expected to star in the third film, which is currently in the works.

Before all things My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the actor gained notoriety as school principal Seymour Kaufman in the TV series Room 222, which ran from 1969 to 1974. He won an Emmy for his role in the series in 1970.

Michael Constantine Michael Constantine | Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

The Pennsylvania native also appeared in TV shows such as The Untouchables, Kojak, Airwolf and Sirota's Court along with guest roles on Naked City, Perry Mason, Ironside, "Gunsmoke and Hey, Landlord, and Remington Steele, Murder, She Wrote and Law & Order.

On the big screen, Constantine starred in Thinner, The Last Mile, The Hustle, If It's Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium, Don't Drink the Water and Voyage of the Damned.