My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Nia Vardalos Settles Divorce 2 Months After Initial Filing

Nia Vardalos has settled her divorce from ex Ian Gomez just two months after initially asking the court to officially end their marriage.

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress, 55, and Gomez, 52, reached a settlement, according to The Blast.

Representatives for the former couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Vardalos filed for divorce in July citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by the outlet at the time.

She said she separated from her husband over a year ago on June 29, 2017, almost 24 years after they said, “I Do.”

Two days after her filing, Gomez responded with his response also citing irreconcilable differences.

Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez

Vardalos and Gomez, best known for starring in Cougar Town and The Drew Carey Show, wed in September 1995. Her hit film My Big Fat Greek Wedding was inspired by her romance with Gomez, who played the role of best man to John Corbett’s character Ian Miller.

The pair shares an 11-year-old daughter, Ilaria Vardalos Gomez, whom they adopted in 2008. Like his estranged wife, Gomez is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their child.

RELATED: My Big Fat Greek Wedding‘s Nia Vardalos Files for Divorce After Almost 25 Years of Marriage

He has also asked that spousal support “be determined in mediation,” according to the documents.

“We’ve been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable,” Vardalos and Gomez said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday’s news. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” the statement read.