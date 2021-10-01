My Big Fat Greek Wedding Cast Reunite to Honor Late Costar Michael Constantine: 'We Miss You'

Cast members of My Big Fat Greek Wedding have come together to honor the memory of their late costar Michael Constantine, who died in late August at the age of 94.

On Thursday, Nia Vardalos shared a photo of herself having a meal with former castmates Gia Carides, Louis Mandylor and Lainie Kazan — who all appeared in the 2002 romantic comedy and its 2016 sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make," Vardalos, 59, wrote on her Instagram. "Cousin Nikki @gia.carides & brother Nick @louismandylorofficial & mom, @lainie_kazan gathered to honor the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace."

Vardalos, who wrote and starred in both of the movies, went on to explain that Constantine "told me he wouldn't be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on" prior to his death.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding My Big Fat Greek Wedding | Credit: Sophie Giraud/Ifc/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael's decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon," she continued. "The various variants have made indies difficult, but we are hopeful."

According to Vardalos, the script for a third film is finished and it will not center around her and John Corbett's characters as grandparents. (In My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, the pair played parents to a 17-year-old daughter.)

The actress ended her post with a sweet message to her late costar, writing, "We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us. ❤️."

Michael Constantine Michael Constantine | Credit: Harold Hoch/getty

Constantine died from natural causes on Aug. 31, his family previously told local Pennsylvania newspaper Reading Eagle. He was surrounded by loved ones, including his sisters Patricia Gordon and Chris Dobbs, when he died.

"He was very much a family person. He loved his children, his siblings, his parents," Gordon told the outlet. "He was the most generous person you'd ever want to meet. The world is a better place because of him — really, truly."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Earlier this month, Vardalos honored Constantine — who played her Windex-loving and overprotective dad Gus Portokalos in two movies and a short-lived TV series called My Big Fat Greek Life — with a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.