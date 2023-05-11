'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Trailer: The Portokalos Family Reunites for Hilarious Trip to Greece

Nia Vardalos is bringing the family back together.

The actress returns as Toula Portokalos in the first trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which she also wrote and directed. The cast also includes John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis, Elena Kampouris, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Melina Kotselou.

In the sequel, Toula mourns her dad Gus (played in previous films by actor Michael Constantine, who died in August 2021 at 94) and the family honors him by following through on his last wish: for them to visit his childhood village and "reconnect with our roots."

"So we're having a reunion. And by we, I mean the whole family," Toula says in the trailer.

Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vardalos, 60, wrote and starred in the original hit rom-com My Big Fat Greek Wedding back in 2002 with Corbett, 61. There was a sequel in 2016, plus a short-lived TV series My Big Fat Greek Life in 2003.

In February, Vardalos told PEOPLE there was a scene in the new film in which she and Corbett "were both in tears" because of how "incredible" it was to film.

Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

"We actually have a scene where we're dancing on a dock in the most beautiful cobalt light that our incredible cinematographer Barry Peterson waited for and waited for and waited for," Vardalos said.

"John and I are standing on a pier dancing together, and we were both in tears. It was incredible," she added. "It's just the view around, just the blue of the light, the water. And [Corbett] said, 'Baby, look where you brought us.' Isn't that amazing? And then I said, 'Thank you for coming.' "

Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

Vardalos also confirmed to PEOPLE that "Toula and Ian are stronger than ever" in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. She also revealed that the cast and crew were ready to film the third movie before the pandemic delayed their plans.

"I had written the script, and we were ready to go in 2020. This is an old story. Everyone was ready to go in 2020. But we went at the right time. We began filming in the summer," she said. "It was incredible. It was an incredible experience. It was hot and beautiful and the sun was shining. It was just great."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is in theaters Sept. 8.