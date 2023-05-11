'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Trailer: The Portokalos Family Reunites for Hilarious Trip to Greece

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is in theaters Sept. 8

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 11, 2023 08:57 AM

Nia Vardalos is bringing the family back together.

The actress returns as Toula Portokalos in the first trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which she also wrote and directed. The cast also includes John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis, Elena Kampouris, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Melina Kotselou.

In the sequel, Toula mourns her dad Gus (played in previous films by actor Michael Constantine, who died in August 2021 at 94) and the family honors him by following through on his last wish: for them to visit his childhood village and "reconnect with our roots."

"So we're having a reunion. And by we, I mean the whole family," Toula says in the trailer.

John Corbett as "Ian", Maria Vacratsis as "Aunt Frieda", Melina Kotselou as "Victory", Nia Vardalos as "Toula", Elena Kampouris as "Paris", Andrea Martin as "Aunt Voula", and Elias Kacavas as "Aristotle" in director Nia Vardalos' MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release.
Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vardalos, 60, wrote and starred in the original hit rom-com My Big Fat Greek Wedding back in 2002 with Corbett, 61. There was a sequel in 2016, plus a short-lived TV series My Big Fat Greek Life in 2003.

In February, Vardalos told PEOPLE there was a scene in the new film in which she and Corbett "were both in tears" because of how "incredible" it was to film.

(L to R) Gia Carides as "Nikki" and Joey Fatone as "Angelo" in director Nia Vardalos' MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release.
Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

"We actually have a scene where we're dancing on a dock in the most beautiful cobalt light that our incredible cinematographer Barry Peterson waited for and waited for and waited for," Vardalos said.

"John and I are standing on a pier dancing together, and we were both in tears. It was incredible," she added. "It's just the view around, just the blue of the light, the water. And [Corbett] said, 'Baby, look where you brought us.' Isn't that amazing? And then I said, 'Thank you for coming.' "

(L to R) Andrea Martin as "Aunt Voula", Elena Kampouris as "Paris", Maria Vacratsis as "Aunt Frieda", Elias Kacavas as "Aristotle", Louis Mandylor as "Nick", John Corbett as "Ian", and Nia Vardalos as "Toula" in director Nia Vardalos' MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release.
Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Focus Features

Vardalos also confirmed to PEOPLE that "Toula and Ian are stronger than ever" in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. She also revealed that the cast and crew were ready to film the third movie before the pandemic delayed their plans.

"I had written the script, and we were ready to go in 2020. This is an old story. Everyone was ready to go in 2020. But we went at the right time. We began filming in the summer," she said. "It was incredible. It was an incredible experience. It was hot and beautiful and the sun was shining. It was just great."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is in theaters Sept. 8.

Related Articles
Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo on Instagram
Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo to Celebrate the 'Joy I Feel in My Body' Now
Cillian Murphy
'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy on His Complicated Relationship with Fame: 'It Fetishizes Everything'
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Reflect on 'Freaky Friday' 20 Years Later and Give Sequel Update
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman Says Her Relationship with Breakout Film 'The Professional' Is 'Complicated For Me'
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron Warns She'll 'F--- Anybody Up' Who Comes for Drag Queens: 'We're in Your Corner'
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Inside Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's 'Sweet' and 'Supportive' Relationship: Sources (Exclusive)
Jesse Garcia in FLAMIN’ HOT.
Eva Longoria Depicts a Janitor's Rise to Frito-Lay Marketing Executive in 'Flamin' Hot' Trailer
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet ‘America’s Tastiest Snack’ on Visit to Los Angeles Lakers
Chris Pratt Calls Timothée Chalamet 'America's Tastiest Snack' as They Bond at Los Angeles Lakers Game
Arnold. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc
Brian Cox, Kate Beckinsale Struggle to Reconnect in Emotional 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer
Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox Reconnect After a Rocky Past in 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks attends the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton
Tom Hanks Reveals He Questioned Whether Anyone Was 'Going to Care' About 'Goofy' Forrest Gump
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
'Beetlejuice 2' Is Officially Happening! Sequel to 1988 Tim Burton Film Gets Fall 2024 Release Date
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt Faces Criticism About His Faith by Reflecting on Jesus' Experience: 'They Hated Him Too'
Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Melissa McCarthy Wants to Make Drag Queens 'Proud' as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid': 'No Apologies'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Was the First Influencer'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Is the First Influencer' (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Tom Hanks Says He's Had 'Tough' Moments on Sets: 'Not Everybody Is at Their Best Every Single Day'