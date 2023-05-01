'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Plot Details Reveal How Late Michael Constantine's Absence Is Addressed

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is in theaters this September

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on May 1, 2023 12:03 PM
Michael Constantine
Michael Constantine. Photo: Harold Hoch/getty

The next film in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding series will pay tribute to late actor Michael Constantine, who died in 2021 at age 94.

During Focus Features' presentation at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas last week, the studio aired a trailer for the upcoming sequel that showed My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will center around the Portokalos family's trip to Greece in order to fulfill Gus Portokalos's (Constantine) last wishes.

Nia Vardalos, who wrote and starred in the 2002 original My Big Fat Greek Wedding and directs the new one, had shared in an Instagram post shortly after Constantine's death that she built the sequel around his absence.

"It's thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award–nominated writer," Rita Wilson, who produces the film alongside husband Tom Hanks, told a CinemaCon audience, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Not only in front of the camera as our star, but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece."

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for 21 years," Wilson added. "I'm so happy that more joy is on the way."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding
My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Sophie Giraud/Ifc/Kobal/Shutterstock

Focus Features previously shared a first cast photo from the upcoming comedy in February as it announced that My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will land in theaters in September.

The announcement also featured an on-set image of the cast in Greece, including Vardalos, John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis and Elena Kampouris reprising their roles from the previous films, as well as newcomer Elias Kacavas.

Other cast includes returning stars Gia Carides and Joey Fatone, in addition to a new character played by Melina Kotselou.

"The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise," Vardalos said in a statement shared by Focus Features in February. "We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free."

She told PEOPLE in February that filming the upcoming movie was "an incredible experience."

"I had written the script and we were ready to go in 2020. This is an old story. Everyone was ready to go in 2020, right? But we went at the right time. We began filming in the summer," she shared. "It was incredible. It was an incredible experience. It was hot and beautiful and the sun was shining. It was just great."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is in theaters Sept. 8.

