'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Gets September Premiere Date — See the First Cast Photo

"We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all," said Nia Vardalos, who returns as writer and star for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, in addition to directing

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 18, 2023 02:08 PM
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Focus Features
Photo: Focus Features

The Portokalos family is back!

Focus Features shared the first cast photo from the upcoming comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, for which the cast of the first two films have reunited, announcing the third installment will premiere in theaters worldwide on Sept. 8.

"#MyBigFatGreekWedding3 is coming to theaters September 8!" the distributor shared Friday on Twitter. "Director, writer, and star Nia Vardalos and the entire cast return for the latest Portokalos family adventure."

The announcement also featured an on-set image of the cast on location in Greece, including Vardalos, John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis and Elena Kampouris reprising their roles from the previous films, as well as newcomer Elias Kacavas.

Other cast includes returning stars Gia Carides and Joey Fatone, in addition to a new character played by Melina Kotselou.

After writing and starring in the first movie in 2002 and its 2016 sequel, Vardalos, 60, adds a director credit to her name with MBFGW 3.

"The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers' first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise," she said in a statement shared by Focus Features. "We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free."

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson produced the film with Gary Goetzman, as well as executive producers Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Steven Shareshian.

RELATED VIDEO: Nia Vardalos Teases My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: 'It's a Strong Maybe'

"It's thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award-nominated writer, not only in front of the camera as our star, but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece," said Wilson, 66. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for twenty-one years. I'm so happy that more joy is on the way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding starred Vardalos as Toula Portokalos, a single 30-year-old woman working in her family's restaurant when she meets, falls in love and gets married to non-Greek Ian Miller (Corbett). The sequel followed the couple as they raised their teen daughter, Paris Miller (Kampouris).

Related Articles
Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Paul Rudd Says It Was 'Pointless' Trying to Get Into Shape Next to 'Ant-Man' Costar Jonathan Majors
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Alison Brie Says It's 'Not That Weird' Having Husband Dave Franco Direct Her Sex Scenes
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Not Giving Up on Their Relationship' but She Is 'Still Upset': Source
asd
Ray Liotta to Receive Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 9 Months After His Death
Tim Meadows, Tina Fey Mean Girls
Tina Fey Says She and Tim Meadows Will Both Reprise Their 'Mean Girls' Roles in Movie Musical
Tetris — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
'Tetris' Trailer: Taron Egerton Stars in Movie About Thrilling Real-Life Story Behind Hit Video Game
Evangeline Lilly Says She Turned Down Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman: 'I Had No Desire'
Evangeline Lilly Recalls Turning Down Joss Whedon's 'Wonder Woman' : 'I Had No Desire'
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Recalls Bonding with Lisa Marie Presley: 'There Was No Filter of How She Felt'
Tyler Perry speaks during the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell
Tyler Perry Donating $750K to Help Low-Income Senior Citizens in Atlanta Avoid Displacement
Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone; Steven Spielberg
Why Steven Spielberg Says He's 'Very Happy' He Turned Down 'Harry Potter' Directing Job
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Close Laugh on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.
Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser in The Ritual Killer trailer
Cole Hauser and Morgan Freeman Track Down a Murderer in 'The Ritual Killer' Trailer
Liam Neeson, Helen Mirren
Liam Neeson Says Helen Mirren Is 'Really Something Else' as He Recalls Their Years-Long Relationship
Jennifer Grey Posts Insta of Someone Watching Dirty Dancing on Plane
Jennifer Grey Shares Video of Fellow Passenger Watching 'Dirty Dancing' on Valentine's Day Flight
*EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to Giorgio Baldi for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy First Valentine's Dinner as Married Couple in Santa Monica
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd on the YouTube Clips He Watches to Cheer Up: 'I'll Go Down Rabbit Holes Like Everybody'