'Murder Mystery 2' : Everything to Know

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up again for Murder Mystery 2!

Following the release of the first film in 2019, Netflix shared the official glimpse of the upcoming sequel on Jan. 30.

Set four years after the events of the original, this outing sees Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz as full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency.

Filming for the project first began in Oahu, Hawaii in January 2022, and eventually wrapped that April in Paris.

Aniston talked to PEOPLE in June 2022 about making the sequel, saying, "It was three months away from home. And that was challenging, only because I hadn't been away from my dogs since the [beginning of the] pandemic. Also, Ukraine was a stone's throw away."

She added that she felt "so useless" making a comedy after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched his invasion into Ukraine in February but soon remembered the importance of laughter in people's lives.

"I reminded myself that this is what people need. People want to laugh. People need comedies. People like to not think for a minute," Aniston said.

From the release date to the new cast members joining the film, here's everything to know about Murder Mystery 2.

Who is starring in Murder Mystery 2?

Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Scott Yamano/Netflix

Sandler and Aniston return as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz, who are now full-time detectives trying to launch their own private-eye agency. In January 2022, The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Adeel Akhtar and John Kani would reprise their characters from the first film.

Just like the original, the sequel has a star-studded cast, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Dany Boon.

What is Murder Mystery 2 about?

Scott Yamano/Netflix

Per the official synopsis, the film follows Nick and Audrey Spitz as they "find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding."

Where is Murder Mystery 2 set?

Scott Yamano/Netflix

While the first film was primarily set in Monaco, the sequel will be set in Paris, France.

Who is directing Murder Mystery 2?

Jeremy Garelick, best known for writing comedies such as The Break-Up, The Hangover and The Wedding Ringer, will direct the film with James Vanderbilt writing the script.

In addition to starring, Aniston and Sandler serve as producers alongside Allen Covert, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern and Vanderbilt.

Is there a trailer for Murder Mystery 2?

The official trailer for Murder Mystery 2 was released on Jan. 30, showing Sandler and Aniston back in character as Nick and Audrey Spitz, who are now full-time detectives.

When will Murder Mystery 2 be released on Netflix?

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Scott Yamano/Netflix

The sequel is slated to hit Netflix on March 31.