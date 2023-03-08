Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Arrive in Paradise in Exclusive Clip from 'Murder Mystery 2' : Watch

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back for more mayhem and laughs in Murder Mystery 2.

PEOPLE has an exclusive clip and a first look at the poster for the upcoming Netflix whodunnit comedy, serving as a sequel to the wildly successful 2019 film Murder Mystery.

"Did we die? Are we in heaven right now?" Nick Spitz (Sandler, 56) asks in the clip as he and wife Audrey (Aniston, 54) step off a helicopter onto a stunning, sunny island to attend the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar).

They are soon greeted by the Maharaja and his fiancée Claudette (Mélanie Laurent), whose friendly cheek-smooch greeting with Nick goes on a little too long for his wife's liking.

"Okay, ah! I would stop," Audrey says with her colorful cocktail in hand, poking her husband on the arm as everyone smiles and laughs awkwardly.

Scott Yamano/Netflix

According to an official synopsis, the film is set four years after the first and follows Nick and Audrey, who "are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private-eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island."

"But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect," the synopsis continues.

It concludes, "Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful … and their long-awaited trip to Paris."

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the film also stars Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, Dany Boon, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Enrique Arce and Zurin Villanueva.

Poster for Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Netflix

Aniston told PEOPLE in June about making the sequel, saying, "It was three months away from home. And that was challenging, only because I hadn't been away from my dogs since the [beginning of the] pandemic. Also, Ukraine was a stone's throw away."

The Friends alum added that she felt "so useless" making a comedy after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion into Ukraine in February 2022, but soon remembered the importance of laughter.

"I reminded myself that this is what people need. People want to laugh. People need comedies. People like to not think for a minute," Aniston said.

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming March 31 on Netflix.