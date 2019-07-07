The First Mulan Trailer Is Here! See Actress Liu Yifei in Disney's Live-Action Remake

The first trailer for Disney’s live-action Mulan is finally here!

Disney debuted the teaser during the Women’s World Cup final game on Sunday, four years after first announcing the project to remake the 1998 animated classic in 2015.

The trailer introduces the movie’s beautiful setting and heroine, Hua Mulan, showcasing her transformation from obedient daughter to China’s greatest warrior.

The live-action remake, which follows the original 1998 film, tells the story of Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, who steps in to take the place of her ailing father after the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

Actress Liu Yifei was cast as Mulan for the remake after a year-long global casting search and has been previously seen in The Forbidden Kingdom and Once Upon a Time, among other films.

She is joined by cast members including Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Yoson An.

The live-action Mulan comes after the success of previous live-action remakes from Disney, including Maleficent (the live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty), Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and Cinderella.

Mulan will hit theaters March 27, 2020.