Mulan Skips Theaters to Premiere on Disney+ for a Rental Price of $29.99

The rental price comes on top of the monthly subscription price for those who already have Disney+

Disney has finally landed on a release plan for its highly-anticipated Mulan live-action film.

The movie giant will debut the film on its streaming site Disney+ for a rental price of $29.99 available on Sept. 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rental price comes on top of the monthly subscription price for those who already have Disney+. In countries where Disney+ is not available, the movie will debut in theaters, Variety reported.

Mulan was intended for release in the U.S. in March but Disney postponed the debut as the coronavirus shut down countries around the world. The company then pushed the date back to July, before it settled on a September release date on Disney+.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the release of Mulan on its streaming service will not set a precedent for future Disney films down the line, according to the outlet.

"We're looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to say there's some new business windowing model that we're looking at," Chapek said during a company earnings call on Tuesday.

During the call, Chapek also revealed the streaming service had hit 60.5 million global subscribers after it launched in November 2019, according to Deadline.

RELATED VIDEO: Disney World Announces Reopening Date After Months-Long Coronavirus Closure

The move comes after Disney+ saw major success in July when it streamed the blockbuster Broadway musical Hamilton, which was initially intended to debut in theaters in 2021.

The new streaming giant has also seen a positive response from Beyoncé's Black Is King film, which debuted on Disney+ last week.

Mulan stars Chinese actress Yifei Liu as the titular character, the only daughter of a former warrior who takes her father's place in the war against the invading Hun army.

The film also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li.