Mulan Is Now Streaming for Free on Disney+ After Previously Costing $30 on Top of Subscription

The live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic Mulan is now available on Disney+ at no additional cost to subscribers.

The streaming service announced the change in an email to subscribers Friday. Mulan, which was released on Disney+ in September after first being postponed from March to July, was previously available for an additional $29.99 on top of the monthly subscription.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Now included with your Disney+ subscription, Mulan is a legendary pick for your next movie night," the email to subscribers said.

The change comes one day after Warner Bros. announced that its entire 2021 slate will be made available with a subscription on HBO Max in tandem with the movies' theatrical releases.

This means that anticipated films like Matrix 4, Dune, and Suicide Squad 2 will be available to stream at home for one month — a move that was made in large part due to consistent delays because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Image zoom Yifei Liu as Mulan

"We’re living in unprecedented times," WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement Thursday, "which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group."

"No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do," Sarnoff added. "We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."

Sarnoff described the plan as a "win-win for film lovers and exhibitors," adding, "we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances."

Ahead of Mulan's release on Disney+, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that releasing the feature film would likely be a one-time solution to theaters being closed during the ongoing pandemic.

"We're looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to say there's some new business windowing model that we're looking at," Chapek said during a company earnings call in August.

The company did see major success in July when it released the blockbuster Broadway musical Hamilton, which had originally been scheduled to debut in theaters in 2021.