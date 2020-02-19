Mulan Is Disney's First Live-Action Remake to Get a PG-13 Rating

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan is setting itself apart.

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), which is responsible for setting ratings on movies, announced that Mulan will be a PG-13 movie due “sequences of violence,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks Disney’s first PG-13 live-action remake as every reboot up till now has been rated G or PG.

The live-action Mulan comes after the success of previous remakes, including Aladdin, The Lion King, Maleficent (the live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty), Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and Cinderella.

The movie seems to be moving away from Disney’s blueprint for remakes so far, with the other movies sticking fairly close to the original animated version.

The first trailer for the film dropped in July 2019 when Disney gave fans a teaser during the Women’s World Cup final game. The trailer introduced the heroine Hua Mulan and showcased her transformation from obedient daughter to China’s greatest warrior — and there will be very little singing involved in this more serious drama.

Mulan

A second trailer for the film released in December reinforced that idea, showing how Mulan leaves behind the life of a Geisha to act as her father’s son and fight for her country.

Actress Liu Yifei was cast as Mulan for the remake after a year-long global casting search and has been previously seen in The Forbidden Kingdom and Once Upon a Time, among other films.

She is joined by cast members including Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Yoson An.

Mulan will hit theaters March 27.