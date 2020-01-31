Mulan Fights for Her Family and Kingdom in Thrilling New Super Bowl Trailer for Disney Remake

Mulan is fulfilling her destiny in the new Super Bowl trailer for Disney’s anticipated live-action remake its animated classic.

Ahead of its opening in March, the latest sneak peek at Mulan gives audiences a taste of how action-packed Disney’s latest live-action retelling will be.

The remake, which follows the original 1998 film, tells the story of Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, who steps in to take the place of her ailing father after the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

Actress Liu Yifei plays heroine Hua Mulan, who transforms from obedient daughter to China’s greatest warrior in director Niki Caro’s film. Yifei was cast after a year-long global casting search and has been previously seen in The Forbidden Kingdom and Once Upon a Time, among other films.

Image zoom Mulan Film Frame/© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

She is joined by cast members including Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Yoson An.

The live-action Mulan comes after the success of previous live-action remakes from Disney, including Aladdin, Maleficent (the live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty), Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and Cinderella. Upcoming remakes include The Little Mermaid and Bambi.

Mulan will hit theaters March 27, 2020.