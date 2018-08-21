Sorry, Ryan! Blake Lively's Mom Was Her Date to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Blake Lively had a very special date by her side at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday — and it wasn’t husband Ryan Reynolds!

The Gossip Girl alum, 30, walked the red carpet at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall with her mom, Elaine, the duo smiling for photographers together. Elaine — dressed in a strapless black jumpsuit with a silver and gold pendant necklace — wrapped her arm lovingly around her daughter.

The actress also brought other members of her family along for the awards show, all joining in on a group photo before heading inside for the night’s festivities.

Blake Lively and her mom Elaine Lively Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Blake Lively, mom Elaine, and family Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and the Radio City Rockettes Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Lively has been in New York for the past week, promoting her upcoming movie A Simple Favor.

She was at the VMAs to do the same, presenting the best pop award (to winner Ariana Grande) alongside her A Simple Favor costar Anna Kendrick.

The thriller’s press tour has included Lively wearing a series of bold suits — ranging from a neon green Versace design (from the men’s collection!) to a multicolored plaid Roland Mouret set. Lively also wore a white pinstripe look, along with a shorts number and a velvet jewel-toned outfit.

Blake Lively Splash; Getty; Splash; Getty; ImageDirect; Getty

That suit streak continued at the VMAs, with Lively wearing an all-white ensemble including a fitted, crystal-embellished blazer, a crisp button-down shirt and billowing wide-leg trousers.

For her glam, Lively sported a sleek, side-parted low ponytail, along with rosy cheeks, pink lipstick and a slight smoky eye.

The star also paired her outfit with over $2.5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz white diamonds, including large sparkling stud earrings and a variety of rings.