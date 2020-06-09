MTV Postpones Movie & TV Awards, Eyes December Return: Report

The annual summer show, which expanded to include TV in 2017, is reportedly eyeing a permanent move to December

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will not be taking place this summer.

MTV's long-running awards show, which expanded to include TV titles in 2017, usually takes place in June. But Variety reports the show has now been postponed with no replacement date, though it seems the company is planning to permanently move the show to December.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last year's show was hosted by Zachary Levi and was taped on June 15, airing on the network two days later on the 17th. The nominees were announced on May 14 last year.

According to Variety, if the show doesn't find a replacement date, this would be the first year since 1992 the show hasn't been held.

The popular show, which gives out popcorn trophies, has previously been hosted by A-List stars like Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Conan O’Brien, Rebel Wilson, Russell Brand, Jason Sudeikis and Andy Samberg.

WATCH: Teen Mom's Cory Wharton Documents the Birth of His Daughter During Coronavirus in MTV Special

Last year's show featured popular titles like Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones as winners, with Lady Gaga's performance in A Star Is Born winning the top acting honor.

The show has been praised for going gender neutral, honoring just one performance between actors and actresses instead of having separate categories for them.

In its first year going neutral, winner Emma Watson addressed the decision while accepting her award for her role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.