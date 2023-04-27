Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, More to Present at MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)

Additional presenters include Riley Keough, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tiffany Haddish, Busta Rhymes, Anthony Ramos and more

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 27, 2023 08:30 AM
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey to Present at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Photo: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty, Unique Nicole/WireImage, Arturo Holmes/Getty

A big list of stars are showing up to be 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards presenters.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the lineup of presenters for the May 7 awards show, hosted by Drew Barrymore, will include Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay, plus The Little Mermaid actors Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King, and, from Disney's new Haunted Mansion film, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish.

Additional presenters will be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, Heart of Stone actress Gal Gadot, Busta Rhymes, Dave Burd, aka "Lil Dicky," and Nick Viall (host, The Viall Files Podcast).

From Daisy Jones & The Six, Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse will present, as will Joy Ride costars Ashley Park, Sabrina Wu, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu.

Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause are presenters too, as are Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung from the show The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drew Barrymore is named the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards host
MTV

More presenters include Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber and Rachel Sennott from the movie Bottoms; Wolf Pack star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Yellowjackets cast members Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse and Sophie Thatcher.

MTV also revealed the 16 nominees for the category best musical moment. Voting for that begins Monday, May 1, on MTV's Instagram Story and continues through Friday, May 5.

Those nominees are: Daisy Jones & The Six: "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)"; Don't Worry Darling: Jack's tap dance; Elvis: "Trouble"; Ginny & Georgia: "I Will Survive" (bachelorette party); M3GAN: "Titanium"; Matilda the Musical: "Revolting Children"; Purple Hearts: "Come Back Home"; RRR: "Naatu Naatu"; She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: "Body"; Saturday Night Live: "Big Boys"; Stranger Things: "Running Up That Hill"; The Last of Us: "Long Long Time" (Bill and Frank play piano); The School for Good and Evil: "You Should See Me in a Crown"; The Summer I Turned Pretty: "This Love (Taylor's Version)"; Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"; and Young Royals: "Simon's Song."

The list of nominees was announced earlier this month. Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Wednesday lead among the scripted nominations. Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules lead in unscripted.

Jennifer Coolidge will receive the Comedic Genius Award.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, and simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Related Articles
Chrissy Metz Stars in Trailer for Addiction Drama 'Stay Awake'
See Chrissy Metz as a Mom Who Struggles with Addiction in Emotional 'Stay Awake' Trailer (Exclusive)
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Glen Powell and Gigi Paris attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Broke Up Weeks Ago — She Was 'Never Happy' Dating Long-Distance: Source (Exclusive)
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
See Keanu Reeves' Sweet Viral Moment as He Connects with 9-Year-Old 'Big Fan' Over 'Toy Story 4'
Megan Fox in Johnny & Clyde trailer
Megan Fox Defends Her Casino from a Criminal Couple's Heist Plan in 'Johnny & Clyde' Trailer
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Says She Won't Reprise Gamora Role After 'Guardians Vol. 3': 'It Is the End for Me'
pedro pascal, ethan hawke
Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Lead Steamy Romance in Trailer for 'Strange Way of Life'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Makes Brief Appearance in 'Aquaman' Sequel Trailer Shown at CinemaCon 2023
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Director Baz Luhrmann attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Baz Luhrmann Teases He 'Wouldn't Count' a Science-Fiction Movie Out: 'Robots the Musical!' (Exclusive)
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' First Reactions: Critics Praise Michael Keaton's Return as Batman in 'Ambitious' Movie
Hugh Grant attends the "Dungeons And Dragons" Premiere ; Wonka
Hugh Grant Plays an Oompa Loompa in New 'Wonka' Movie: 'It Was a Trip,' Says Star Timothée Chalamet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC); Nanisca (Viola Davis) in TriStar Pictures' THE WOMAN KING.
Jessica Chastain Calls Out Oscars for Not Nominating Viola Davis and 'Woman King': 'I Mean, Come On'
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon
Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Wonka' Plus 'Dune: Part 2' with Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023
oprah
Oprah Winfrey Calls 'Color Purple' the 'Most Important Thing to Have Happened to Me'
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Ryan Gosling 'Doubted' His 'Ken-ergy' Before 'Barbie': 'They Conjured This Out of Me Somehow'
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, from left: Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Mckenna Grace, 2021.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel Will Return Franchise to New York City, Jason Reitman Confirms