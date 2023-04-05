Entertainment Movies MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Nominations: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Stranger Things' and 'Last of Us' Lead Drew Barrymore will host the awards show on May 7 By Benjamin VanHoose Published on April 5, 2023 12:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Photo: Paramount Pictures The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are taking flight with lots of love for Top Gun: Maverick. On Wednesday, the complete list of nominees for the award show were unveiled, with the Tom Cruise–led sequel leading among movies with six total nods. Over in the scripted television categories, Stranger Things and The Last of Us led with six, while The White Lotus and Wednesday got four each. For unscripted, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules each scored two nominations. New categories introduced this year are Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast. The iconic Best Kiss category includes: Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux in The Last of Us; Harry Styles and David Dawson in My Policeman; Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks; Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in Daisy Jones & The Six; and Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building. Hosted by Drew Barrymore, this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Read on for the full list of nominees. The Last of Us. Liane Hentscher/HBO Best Movie Avatar: The Way of WaterBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisNopeScream VISmileTop Gun: Maverick Best Show Stranger ThingsThe Last of UsThe White LotusWednesdayWolf PackYellowstoneYellowjackets Best Performance in a Movie Austin Butler – ElvisFlorence Pugh – Don't Worry DarlingKeke Palmer – NopeMichael B. Jordan – Creed IIITom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick Nope. Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock Best Performance in a Show Aubrey Plaza – The White LotusChristina Ricci – YellowjacketsJenna Ortega – WednesdayRiley Keough – Daisy Jones & The SixSadie Sink – Stranger ThingsSelena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building Best Hero Diego Luna – AndorJenna Ortega – WednesdayPaul Rudd – Ant-Man & The Wasp: QuantumaniaPedro Pascal – The Last of UsTom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick Best Villain Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessHarry Styles – Don't Worry DarlingJamie Campbell Bower – Stranger ThingsM3GAN – M3GANThe Bear – Cocaine Bear M3GAN. Universal Pictures Best Kiss Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux – The Last of UsHarry Styles and David Dawson – My PolicemanMadison Bailey and Rudy Pankow – Outer BanksRiley Keough and Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The SixSelena Gomez and Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building Best Comedic Performance Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2Dylan O'Brien – Not OkayJennifer Coolidge – Shotgun WeddingKeke Palmer – NopeQuinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Breakthrough Performance Bad Bunny – Bullet TrainBella Ramsey – The Last of UsEmma D'Arcy – House of the DragonJoseph Quinn – Stranger ThingsRachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies Best Fight Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet TrainCourteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VIJamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger ThingsKeanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick: Chapter 4Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor The White Lotus. Fabio Lovino/HBO Most Frightened Performance Jennifer Coolidge – The White LotusJesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine BearJustin Long – BarbarianRachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies BodiesSosie Bacon – Smile Best Duo Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke – Do RevengeJenna Ortega and Thing – WednesdayPedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – The Last of UsSimona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò – The White LotusTom Cruise and Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick Best Kick-Ass Cast Ant-Man & The Wasp: QuantumaniaBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverOuter BanksStranger ThingsTeen Wolf: The Movie Best Song Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)OneRepublic – "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Annette Brown/Marvel Best Docu-Reality Series Jersey Shore Family VacationThe Real Housewives of Beverly HillsFamily Reunion: Love & Hip Hop EditionThe KardashiansVanderpump Rules Best Competition Series All Star ShoreBig BrotherRuPaul's Drag Race: All-StarsThe Challenge: USAThe Traitors Best Host Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore ShowJoel Madden – Ink MasterNick Cannon – The Masked SingerRuPaul – RuPaul's Drag RaceKelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday. Courtesy of Netflix Best Reality Onscreen Team Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family VacationTori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or DiesRuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul's Drag RaceAriana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump RulesGarcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Best Music Documentary HalftimeLove, LizzoSelena Gomez: My Mind & MeSherylThe Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie