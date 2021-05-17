MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. EST/PST, while MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED takes place Monday, May 17, at 9 p.m. EST/PST

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are in full swing — and the winners are rolling in!

Hosted by Leslie Jones, the annual ceremony is currently airing live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, while its follow-up show, MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, will take place Monday at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among this year's standout nominees is Chadwick Boseman, who received a posthumous nod for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm nabbed three nominations, while Disney+'s WandaVision leads the charge with the most nominations for a TV series, at five.

See below for the full list of winners, in bold.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Credit: David Lee/Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid, The Boys

Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris, WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison, Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre, Bad Trip

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

MTV Movie & TV Awards Credit: Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash, The Boys

Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park, Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton | Credit: Netflix

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown, Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn, Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)