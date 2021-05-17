MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. EST/PST, while MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED takes place Monday, May 17, at 9 p.m. EST/PST
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are in full swing — and the winners are rolling in!
Hosted by Leslie Jones, the annual ceremony is currently airing live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, while its follow-up show, MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, will take place Monday at 9 p.m. EST/PST.
Among this year's standout nominees is Chadwick Boseman, who received a posthumous nod for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm nabbed three nominations, while Disney+'s WandaVision leads the charge with the most nominations for a TV series, at five.
See below for the full list of winners, in bold.
BEST MOVIE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid, The Boys
Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris, WandaVision
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison, Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor, Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre, Bad Trip
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash, The Boys
Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown, Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn, Freaky
BEST DUO
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
