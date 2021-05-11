Scarlett Johansson to Receive Generation Award at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Scarlett Johansson will join a star-studded list of past Generation Award recipients, including her Marvel Cinematic Universe costars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt

Scarlett Johansson is set to receive the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"The highly coveted 'Generation Award' celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," MTV shared in a release.

They also shouted out Johansson for her six past nominations, including best kiss, best female performance and breakthrough female.

She took home her first golden-popcorn statue — for best fight — in 2013, for her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in The Avengers.

Scarlett Johansson Scarlett Johansson at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Johansson made her big-screen debut as a child actress in 1994's North, playing the would-be adoptive sister to Elijah Wood's titular character.

She would go on to star in a variety of roles throughout her teenage years like The Horse Whisperer and Ghost World, making what many consider her big break in 2003's Lost in Translation alongside Bill Murray.

Johansson is a two-time Oscar nominee, having been nominated twice in 2020 for her roles in both Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. She was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood in both 2018 and 2019, earning $40.5 million and $56 million those years, respectively.

The star will next be seen in Black Widow, the long-awaited origin story for her MCU character that will also see appearances from David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. It is set to premiere in July 9 in theaters and on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' Black Widow Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Last week, MTV released its full list of presenters for the May 16 live event, as well as the presenters list for their follow-up show, MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.