Sacha Baron Cohen to Receive Comedic Genius Award at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Sacha Baron Cohen will be the latest inductee into the star-studded lineup of Comedic Genius Award recipients at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network revealed on Thursday that Cohen, 49, will be honored at their upcoming May 16 ceremony, which will be hosted by Leslie Jones and air live from the Palladium in Los Angeles.

The Comedic Genius Award "honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large," according to a release.

Cohen is the fourth recipient of the award, joining past honorees Will Ferrell (2013), Kevin Hart (2015) and Melissa McCarthy (2016).

From Borat to Ali G to Brüno, Cohen has a history of taking on comedic roles that often contain hard-hitting societal commentary.

He has been nominated six times for Primetime Emmy Awards and for seven Golden Globes, taking home awards for Borat as well as its sequel. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also won the Golden Globe this year for best motion picture — musical or comedy.

The Sweeney Todd actor even attended clown school, telling Seth Meyers in March that training under instructor Philippe Gaulier was intense. "You'd have people who'd flown in from Australia [to attend], the clown music goes, he stops the clown music, they start speaking and he hits his drum because they're not funny and they would burst into tears and hate it," he said.

Earlier this week, MTV released its full list of presenters for the May 16 live event, as well as the presenters list for their follow-up show, MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.