Movie stars, TV stars, TikTok stars and more are coming out in full force to present at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live May 16, followed by MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED May 17

Anthony Mackie, Addison Rae and Henry Golding Among Presenters at MTV Movie & TV Awards

From L to R: Anthony Mackie, Addison Rae and Henry Golding

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to be a star-studded affair!

The network has released its full list of presenters for the May 16 event, which will be hosted by Leslie Jones and air live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, as well as the presenters list for the follow-up show, MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

Mandy Moore Mandy Moore | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston Tom Hiddleston | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Image Nasim Pedrad | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty

The following day, the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED special, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will see another set of celebs presenting even more awards.

According to a release, the special is a "first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television" that "will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows."

The full list of MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED presenters is below:

Angelina Pivarnick (TV personality; nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Anna Shay (TV personality; Bling Empire)

Bretman Rock (star of MTV's Following: Bretman Rock; digital creator; nominated for "Breakthrough Social Star")

Brie Bella (TV personality; Total Bellas)

Charli D'Amelio (digital creator, dancer, star of The D'Amelio Show; nominated for "Breakthrough Social Star")

Chrishell Stause (TV personality; nominated for Selling Sunset)

Christine Chiu (TV personality; Bling Empire)

Christine Quinn (TV personality; nominated for Selling Sunset)

Dixie D'Amelio (digital creator, music artist, star of The D'Amelio Show)

Erika Jayne (singer/TV personality; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Gottmik (TV personality; nominated for RuPaul's Drag Race)

Heather Rae Young (TV personality; Selling Sunset)

Heidi D'Amelio (digital creator, podcast host, star of the The D'Amelio Show)

Heidi Klum (TV personality; Making The Cut)

Jenni "JWoww" Farley (TV personality; nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Kim Lee (TV personality; Bling Empire)

Marc D'Amelio (digital creator, podcast host, star of the The D'Amelio Show)

Mary Fitzgerald (TV personality; Selling Sunset)

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (TV personality; nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Nikki Bella (TV personality; Total Bellas)

Paris Hilton (entrepreneur and DJ)

Princess Love (fashion designer; Love & Hip Hop Hollywood)

Ray J (singer and entrepreneur; Love & Hip Hop Hollywood)

Symone (TV personality; nominated for RuPaul's Drag Race)

Tayshia Adams (TV personality; The Bachelorette)

Vinny Guadagnino (TV personality; nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Winnie Harlow (model/TV personality; Making the Cut)

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Nikki and Brie Bella | Credit: Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

MTV released the full list of nominees last month, including those for both the scripted and unscripted shows.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while Borat Subsequent Moviefilm nabbed three nominations. Disney+'s WandaVision leads the charge with the most nominations for a TV series, at five.

Added the Saturday Night Live alum and current Supermarket Sweep host in another tweet, "Trust me, you don't want to miss this!!"