Pucker Up! Addison Rae Kisses He's All That Costar Tanner Buchanan at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan are turning up the heat!

Rae (née Addison Rae Easterling), 20, and Buchanan, 22, were also snapped backstage, with the Cobra Kai actor looking dapper in an all-black ensemble and the TikTok star in a thigh-high green floral dress, complete with a lengthy train in the back.

Rae and Buchanan have not commented on the nature of their relationship. Rae previously dated fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall twice, confirming their relationship most recently in November. They announced their split for a second time in March.

He's All That will reimagine She's All That from a teen girl's perspective, inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s role as Zack Siler in the teen classic.

Rae will portray the female lead, Padgett, while Buchanan is set to take on the role of Cameron Kweller, inspired by Rachael Leigh Cook's Laney Boggs. (Cook, 41, will play Padgett's mother in He's All That, though she will not be reprising her role of Laney.)

"AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!!" Rae wrote in September, to announce the project. "I'm so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE'S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE'S ALL THAT."

She continued, "I'm so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can't wait for you to see it!!! I can't wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I'm so excited for y'all to meet Padget!!! ❤️"

In December, Buchanan told PEOPLE that working with the social media influencer "is such a treat."

"She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor," he said of Rae.

Buchanan will play the boy who gets a makeover by Rae's character. And while the actor couldn't reveal too much about the film, he did say he loved "that the gender roles are reversed."

"In reality, they're both making over each other into better people, like in She's All That," he added. "It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current … cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!"