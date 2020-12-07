Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair Redo Cruel Intentions Kiss Behind Glass for MTV Movie & TV Awards

The friends stayed socially distanced for the smooch, 20 years after they first won an MTV Movie & TV Award for the iconic kiss

No one smooches quite like pals Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair!

The costars famously shared a sultry kiss in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, for which they won an MTV Movie & TV Award for best kiss at the time. On Sunday, 20 years later, Gellar, 43, and Blair, 48, had their kissing credibility cemented by being crowned with the Legendary Lip Lock title at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gellar joked that theirs is now the "single-most awarded kiss in cinema history — you don't have to Google it, I already did."

"I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people so long is not just for the initial shock value," said Blair, "but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are."

"It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture," said Gellar, before adding, "Well, also it was super-hot."

"You're not wrong," Blair agreed with a laugh, before they "recreated" the kiss behind a sheet of glass, revealed to be separating them. Gellar then said, referencing the ongoing pandemic, "Stay safe, MTV. And, 2020: end soon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In Cruel Intentions, which also starred Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, the pair's kiss came when Gellar’s character Kathryn Merteuil attempts to teach Blair’s Cecile Caldwell how to kiss someone. Gellar and Blair have remained close since making the film, even playfully recreating the PDA from time to time.

In June, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum posted a sweet photo of herself and Blair in which she wore a black mask with bedazzled lips on the front as Blair kissed the front of it. "I got my kiss @selmablair," Gellar wrote in the caption.

The photo was a followup to Gellar's birthday message to Blair, who turned 48 on June 23. Gellar had shared a throwback photo of the two at the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in 2000 when they again shared a kiss.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kids Were ‘Not Interested’ in Watching I Know What You Did Last Summer

"Since I will have to stay six feet away from you today (and wear a mask) this will be as close as I get to giving you a birthday kiss. 💋 Happy Birthday @selmablair," she wrote at the time while social distancing.

In February, Gellar and Blair reunited with Cruel Intentions director and screenwriter Roger Kumble at Blair’s home.

“I can’t show how good it feels to have my friends come and bring lunch and news of the world. So I will just share the standard happy selfies. With love,” Blair — who revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2019 — captioned photos from the get-together on Instagram at the time. “Who knew this #cruelintentions trio would be forever?”