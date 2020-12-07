Chadwick Boseman Remembered by Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle at MTV Movie & TV Awards

"He was the most heroic when just being Chad," said Robert Downey Jr.

Chadwick Boseman is being honored for his enduring legacy.

The Black Panther star, who died in August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43, posthumously received the Hero of the Ages honor at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night.

The award, which recognizes stars who are heroes both on and off screen, was presented to the late actor by two members of his Marvel family, Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.

"The second you first saw him onscreen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable," said Downey Jr.

"There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman. Mr. Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero. His impact as a groundbreaking leading man, as an icon onscreen... it won't be quantified by the box office records he broke but by the legion of fans who will celebrate him for many years to come."

"He was the most heroic when just being Chad," continued the Iron Man star. "That's when he was bigger than anyone he played onscreen."

Added Cheadle: "With every role he created a new legion of fans. He has an incredible power to unify people. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose — and that will be his legacy."

Boseman was celebrated for both the inspiring roles he brought to life, as well as his focus on giving back to others — which included visiting children coping with illnesses.

In addition to the millions of lives he touched, Boseman's legacy will live on in the films he made throughout his life, which saw him playing a number of legendary characters, including Jackie Robinson and Thurgood Marshall as well as his groundbreaking performance as King T'Challa in the 2018 Marvel film.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 90-minute special honored the biggest and best moments in movies and TV from the 80s until now.

The show celebrated the greatest stars and moments by presenting the "GOATs" across the following categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.