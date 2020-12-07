Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler Tease Fourth Film Together as They Win Dynamic Duo MTV Movie & TV Award

"It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades," Drew Barrymore told Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are the perfect match!

On Sunday night, the frequent costars were bestowed with the GOAT Dynamic Duo title at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show, presented by David Spade. Barrymore, 45, and Sandler, 54, both starred opposite each other in 1998's The Wedding Singer, 2004's 50 First Dates and 2014's Blended.

"It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades," Barrymore said to Sandler as they both appeared virtually.

"Yes, yes, and Drew, it's 2020 so you know what that means..." said Sandler, as Barrymore replied, "Everything sucks?"

"Yeah, that's true — but also, it's a new decade so we get to make another movie together," Sandler said, to which Barrymore agreed: "Right, well let's wait until we find something amazing, we do have 10 years."

"Nine years and one month," Sandler corrected. "You're right," Barrymore then said. "Well, that's not enough time. I don't know, it doesn't matter — it has to be special."

In September, Barrymore and Sandler reunited virtually while revisiting their characters from 50 First Dates on the premiere of her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the comedy, Sandler played Henry, who meets and falls in love with Lucy (Barrymore), only to discover she can’t remember anything that happened the day before. Henry embarks on wooing Lucy every single morning in a taped video he makes her to remind her of who he is and what they are to each other.

On her show, Barrymore woke up in her Lucy costume to find a tape titled "Good Morning, Lucy" which she slid into a VHS player. Appearing on the screen was Sandler as Henry. “Hi, Lucy, good morning. It’s me, Henry," he said. "We are on, I think, about our 5,000th date together. It’s been great. I’m going to catch you up."

"You have a thing called amnesia, I am your husband. We have a daughter. She’s about 40 now or something like that," Sandler as Henry said. "It’s 2020, and we’re also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing."

Looking at the TV, Barrymore as Lucy said, "Sounds kind of like you’re making this up."

Sandler then broke character, turning his message directly to the actress, saying, "Drew, in all seriousness though, I wanted to just tell you this: I could not be more excited for you. You have your own show now."

"You’re going to make people so happy, every day, every time they see you. You are magic," he continued at the time. "The whole world feels it and I’m lucky that I know you so well."

Smiling, Barrymore said, "I can’t think of any endeavor that I’d ever wanna do without you, Adam, so thanks and I love you."