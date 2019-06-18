MTV Movie & TV Awards: Here Are the 2019 Winners (As They Come In!)

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are here — and so are the winners!

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and RBG lead the pack of nominees with four nominations apiece.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The popular HBO show has taken fans on a rollercoaster ride for its 8th and final season — and it’s paid off with a nomination for best show. In the Best Movie category, look for a showdown between Marvel movies Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Into the Universe.

The awards show is being hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi. Here’s the complete list of winners as they come in:

BEST MOVIE