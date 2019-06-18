Sandra Bullock Dedicates MTV Movie Award to Her Kids: 'I Will Move Mountains' to Keep You Safe

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Sandra Bullock won the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award for best-frightened performance — and had her two children to thanks.

Calling her film Bird Box an “educational video on the horrors of parenting,” the 54-year-old actress said she accepted the role after her son Louis, 9, and daughter Laila, 7, asked her “why I never made anything for them.”

“When I finished the film I went to my babies and I said, ‘Here, Mommy made this for you,'” Bullock said. “And even though you can’t see it until you’re 21 because, apparently, a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you.”

She continued, “I wanted you to see what being a family looks like, that sometimes you’re born into a family, sometimes you need to go find it, sometimes it finds you. But no matter how it comes together, that when it does, family is what you fight for, family is what you protect and what you saw in that movie is what your mommy would do for you. And I know that like in the movie, sometimes it looks like mommy is unraveling.”

“But that’s probably because you have pushed her to that place,” she joked. “Because first time listening means listening for the first time, not the first time you decide to listen because that’s fifth time listening. But no matter what, you are my first thought in the morning, you are my last thought at night. I was put on this earth to protect you, you are my world, I love you so much, and I will move mountains to make sure that you are safe.

She hilariously added, “And when I was finished, my son looked at me with his big, beautiful eyes, and he said, ‘Mommy, it was superhero movies I was talking about. Those are the films you should be making. Superheroes are the ones doing the important work right now.’ I grounded him. So I would like to thank MTV and all of you who recognized my fear, thank you. Because it allowed me to be here tonight and bring my Marvel-loving, DC-loving son with me so that he may stand in the same room with real superheroes like Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel. Trailblazers like Jada Pinkett Smith, and I’m sure he will notice that they’re women, just like his mama. Thank you.”

In March, Bird Box author Josh Malerman revealed to Esquire that he’s writing a sequel to his hit 2014 novel on which the movie is based — and he got the idea from watching the Netflix adaptation.

“At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, ‘I want to know what happens next!’ and she’s like, ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen,’ so it really was this warm feeling,” Malerman says.

Titled Malorie, the book sequel will hit shelves on Oct. 1. The story will take place eight years after the ending of the first one, and will focus on exploring Malorie and the creatures more. Netflix’s post-apocalyptic film stars Bullock, 54, as a woman named Malorie who, along with her two children, comes face to face with an entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears.

“In the time between Bird Box coming out and the time since I’ve been writing Malorie, I’ve been asked a ton of times: people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl,” he said. “But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn’t their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better.”

But will the same people return if a sequel movie gets made? Bird Box director Susanne Bier told PEOPLE early this year that she wanted to enjoy the success before thinking of coming back for number 2.

“We only just finished it!” she said. “It’s funny, I’m kind of reading people asking for a sequel and I’m like, ‘Hey, hey, hey, we really just finished!’ So let’s just enjoy it for now.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.