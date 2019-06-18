Noah Centineo Thanks Lana Condor's Lips After Winning Best Kiss at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Netflix’s heartthrobs are winners!

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor won best kiss at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which the duo accepted together.

“Wow. About a year and a half ago we made this little movie and we had no idea this was gonna happen,” said Condor, 22. “This is all because of you guys, the fans. Thank you.”

Centineo, 22, echoed her sentiment, adding a cheeky, “Thanks to Lana’s lips.”

Condor laughed and added, “I just wanted to say thank you to Noah for being an amazing partner. And also, kiss who you wanna kiss, love who you wanna love and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Centineo has emerged as the go-to heartthrob after his turn in back-to-back Netflix films in August. He first played the lovable and dreamy Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I Loved Before, which is getting a sequel.

Just a few weeks later, Centineo once again played the romantic lead in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, cementing his status as a rom-com hunk.

And coming up, he’s the male lead in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie Angels reboot and headlines his first action film as He-Man in the anticipated Masters of the Universe remake.

“I’m very excited, it’s quite an opportunity,” Centineo told host Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show in April about the project.

For her part, Condor has appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel and Deadly Class.

The actress is set to star in the sequel to their hit film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 as well as Girls Night.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.