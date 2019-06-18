Brie Larson Brings Her Female Stunt Doubles Onstage at MTV Movie Awards: They Are Captain Marvel

Brie Larson won the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award for best fight — but she couldn’t have down it without her two stunt doubles.

The 29-year-old actress shared the stage with Renae Moneymaker and Joanna Bennett after she won the award.

“This is so cool. First and foremost thank you MTV and thank you to the fans,” Larson said. “Thank you so much for voting for this film we’re so proud of.”

She continued, “But I wanted to take this moment to really say thank you to the two women that are standing here beside me. These are the women who trained me and were also the stunt doubles for Captain Marvel.”

“I could not have made this film without them. They are really the baseline for who she is. They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel,” she added.

In March, Larson told PEOPLE she put her head down when it came to training for the role of Captain Marvel.

“I carved out nine months, and was like ‘I’m going to hit it as hard as I can and see how far I could go,’” Larson said. “I was able to get way further than I ever thought I would ever get to in my life. I never thought I’d be able to deadlift 225 lbs, never thought I could hip thrust 400 lbs, I didn’t even know hip thrust existed before and so that was great.”

Larson also added martial arts to her training regimen, which she is still practicing today.

“The martial arts, the boxing, all of that added a new element that’s really stuck with me that I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life continuing to study,” she said. “Because I love the space my brain gets into when I’m doing it, it’s like a meditation, it really sticks with me and it’s profoundly changed the way I live my life.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.