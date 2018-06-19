Tiffany Haddish Compares the Kardashians to 'the Star Wars Franchise' at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish roasted the world’s most famous family in opening the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night: The Kardashians.

“That family is basically the Star Wars franchise,” the 38-year-old comedian joked, kicking off the annual awards show for which she served as this year’s host. “They make a ton of money, a new one’s always popping up, and they’re ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men.”

Kim Kardashian West, 37, and momager Kris Jenner, 62, were filmed in the audience laughing at the burn.

Kim Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish and Kris Jenner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Kardashians weren’t the only ones who were the victims of Haddish’s burns. The Girls Trip star didn’t let Zendaya off easy either.

“And you know who else I love? Zendaya. She taught me how to model. She told me how to model and I taught her how to grapefruit. What!” Haddish said, referencing her hilarious Girls Trip gag. “She 21 now, y’all! She a grown woman. You gotta know how to do that if you want a husband.”

Tiffany Haddish

RELATED VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish on Why She Wasn’t Nervous Attending Her First Met Gala

Earlier in the show, Haddish appeared in a Black Panther-related skit where she reunited with her Girls Trip costars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

She also rapped to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” with her own set of lyrics, joking about getting pregnant from Michael B. Jordan.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards — filmed Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California — aired Monday (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.