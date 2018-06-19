Tiffany Haddish Wears $4,000 Alexander McQueen Dress for 4th Time at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Fourth time’s the charm!

Tiffany Haddish was back in her $4,000 white Alexander McQueen gown on Monday as she hosted the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 38-year-old comedian re-wore the now-iconic, sleeveless dress for a fourth time — after previously rocking it at the Girls Trip premiere last July, on Saturday Night Live in November of that year, and while presenting at the 2018 Academy Awards back in March.

“Welcome back to my Alexander McQueen dress,” she joked.

Tiffany Haddish

During her SNL monologue, Haddish got real about the stigma around re-wearing dresses when she recycled the high-slit dress to host the show (and later, during a Weekend Update segment).

“I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, no matter how many times I want, as long as I Febreezed it,” she explained on the show.

She said then she will keep wearing it as often as she feels like. “I spent a lot of money on this dress! This dress cost way more than my mortgage. It’s an Alexander McQueen, it’s a $4,000 dress … I’m gonna wear this dress multiple times — you might see this dress in two sketches tonight.”

Tiffany Haddish on Saturday Night Live, at the 2018 Oscars and at the Girls Trip premiere

PEOPLE caught up with Haddish before the Oscars where she reassured fans that her white gown would be making a “comeback” at some point.

“You will see the white dress again, yes you will. That dress will be making a comeback,” she said.

She told PEOPLE she almost wore it to the 2018 Met Gala, but settled on black sequin pants and a long-sleeve white jacket (both by designer Brandon Maxwell) instead.

“I feel great in it!” she said of the look. “I feel like any woman can rock it and feel beautiful in it.”

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards — filmed Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California — aired Monday (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.