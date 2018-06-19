Girls Trip Reunion! Watch Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah Redo Black Panther

Hosting the the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Tiffany Haddish is up for the challenge.

The annual awards show kicked off with a spoof of one of the biggest movies of the year, Black Panther. Although it seems like nobody is ready to take on Prince T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) for the hosting gig, the actress shows up ready to win.

“I came to battle, bitches,” she announces. “Also, I got a Groupon for 40 percent off at the Wakanda Sheraton.”

Haddish’s crew includes her Girls Trip costar Queen Latifah, but Jada Pinkett Smith discourages the battle.

“Tiffany, wait. You don’t have to do this,” Smith says.

Haddish replies, “Easy for you to say, Jada. I need this gig. You and Latifah got paid for Girls Trip.”

“Oh yeah, I definitely got paid for sure,” Smith shares.

Queen Latifah then chimes in, “I still can’t believe how much they paid me. Dumb money.”

After a musical interlude of the ladies dancing to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” Haddish stabs Boseman in the shoulder with her staff — and immediately panics. They then take their struggle to the ground, but the actress doesn’t exactly mind the awkward positioning.

Despite winning the battle, Boseman disappears and leaves the hosting to Haddish. She has some purple drink and grows a unicorn horn.

“Behold, the Black Unicorn — and she horny as hell,” she announces. “You feel me, Wakanda. MTV Movie and TV Awards forever!”

And Haddish didn’t stop there. She opened the show by performing a rap as a pregnant Cardi B before poking fun at the movie and TV stars in attendance.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards — filmed Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California — aired Monday (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.