Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp, 14, Uses MTV TV Awards Win to Flirt with Zendaya

Natalie Stone
June 18, 2018 09:22 PM

Stranger Things‘ actor Noah Schnapp knows how to make a first impression.

The 14-year-old actor took home the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Most Frightened Performance at the 2018 awards show — and upon taking to the stage, he said: “Hi, Zendaya.”

“I don’t even know how to put in words how grateful I am to be here,” he added. “To all the fans, thank you so, so, so much.”

While on the carpet for the awards show on Saturday, Schnapp gushed over the singer/actress, 21, telling Variety: “She’s so pretty. I love her.”

Zendaya retweeted the video, calling the young actor “so adorable.” “I didn’t even get to meet him,” she revealed.

Schnapp replied in all caps: “IS THAT REALLY YOU HI ZENDAYA U KNOW I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MAYBE NEXT YEAR WE CAN MEET BUT FOR NOW ILL JUST WAVE TO YOU FROM A DISTANCE.”

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, are airing on MTV.

