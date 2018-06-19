Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp, 14, Uses MTV TV Awards Win to Flirt with Zendaya

Stranger Things‘ actor Noah Schnapp knows how to make a first impression.

The 14-year-old actor took home the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Most Frightened Performance at the 2018 awards show — and upon taking to the stage, he said: “Hi, Zendaya.”

“I don’t even know how to put in words how grateful I am to be here,” he added. “To all the fans, thank you so, so, so much.”

Noah Schnapp and Zendaya VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty; Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

While on the carpet for the awards show on Saturday, Schnapp gushed over the singer/actress, 21, telling Variety: “She’s so pretty. I love her.”

Zendaya retweeted the video, calling the young actor “so adorable.” “I didn’t even get to meet him,” she revealed.

This is so adorable, I didn’t even get to meet him😩 @noah_schnapp https://t.co/wUDyaBcbf0 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 17, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: The ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Reveals What it’s Really Like Working with a Demogorgon!

Schnapp replied in all caps: “IS THAT REALLY YOU HI ZENDAYA U KNOW I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MAYBE NEXT YEAR WE CAN MEET BUT FOR NOW ILL JUST WAVE TO YOU FROM A DISTANCE.”

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, are airing on MTV.