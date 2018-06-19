Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance at MTV Awards to Name ‘Black Mother---- Panther’ Best Movie

Lady Gaga surprised her little monsters in the audience and around the world with a surprise appearance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

While clips played of her documentary Five Foot Two, which won the prize for Best Music Documentary at the award show, Tiffany Haddish handed the singer her golden popcorn statue.

“I love you little monsters so much! And, Happy Pride Month!” she said. “I just have one problem, I recently found out that I am actually five-foot-three and three quarters … I am so, so sorry, but thank you so much.”

Directed by Chris Moukarbel, the Netflix documentary follows the Grammy winner in the year leading up to the release of her 2016 album, Joanne.

The A Star Is Born actress, 32, went on to present the award for Best Movie.

“The real reason that I am here tonight is to present the award for Best Movie. The five films nominated this year filled our spirits, broke our hearts, broke the box office and led us on shiny-starred adventures that we are still coming down from,” she said.

She then announced the award would go to “Black mother f—– Panther’.

The film, starring Chadwick Boseman as the superhero and Michael B. Jordan as the villain, grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.

Boseman and Jordan accepted the award along with costar Winston Duke, who said, “Thank you all for investing in not just a beautiful story, but investing in a continued conversation in what this industry and what this culture could achieve — and what we all can aspire to be.”

It beat out Avengers: Infinity War, Girls Trip, IT and Wonder Woman.

Lady Gaga’s appearance at the award show comes just a week after the first trailer for her new film A Star Is Born was released.

The film also stars Bradley Cooper, who is also making his directorial debut and will sing his musical numbers live. A portion of the film was shot during Coachella in 2017.

A Star Is Born hits theaters Oct. 5.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, are airing on MTV.