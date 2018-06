Missed the MTV Movie & TV Awards? These Are the Moments You Need to Know About

… and the breakout actor took the moment to highlight “a real-life hero,” James Shaw Jr., dedicating the award to him before handing it to him and walk off stage. “it’s greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life … He fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee at a Waffle House. He saved lives,” Boseman said of Shaw Jr.

The actor also won the award for best performance in a movie later that night.