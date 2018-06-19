Love, Simon's Keiynan Lonsdale Says 'Every Kid' Can 'Wear Dresses' at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Congratulations are in order for Love, Simon — Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale won Best Kiss at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Lonsdale, 26, took the stage wearing a white skirt along with a long gold-patterned jacket — and also rocked some third eye artwork on his forehead — to accept the award for the acclaimed film, which tells the coming-of-age story about a gay teenager.

“I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses,” he said. “You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams and you can believe in magic. You can live your dreams and you can be yourself.”

The two actors were up against a slew of other TV and movie stars, including Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni, Ready Player One‘s Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan, Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and Camila Mendes, as well as Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things.

Four cast members from 13 Reasons Why — Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe and Miles Heizer— were on-hand to announce the winning smooch.

The win marks the second consecutive year a same-sex kiss has taken home the award. Last year, Moonlight stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome accepted the coveted prize.

The award show has a history of awarding onscreen same-sex kisses: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair took home the award in the year 2000 for Cruel Intentions, and Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott won for American Pie 2 in 2002.

Other winners include Brokeback Mountain‘s Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, as well as Talladega Nights‘ Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, are airing on MTV.