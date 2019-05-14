Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame Lead MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and even RBG are raking in the award nominations!

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are here and the list of nominations encompasses the best of film and TV. Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and RBG lead the pack of nominees with four nominations apiece.

The popular HBO show has taken fans on a rollercoaster ride for its 8th and final season — and it’s paid off with a nomination for best show. Star Maisie Williams was nominated for best hero, while Emilia Clarke was nominated for best performance in a show.

Williams’ performance as Arya Stark also earned her a second nomination in the category for best fight for her epic showdown with the Night King and his White Walkers.

Hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, fans will have new categories to choose from when it comes to voting for their favorite performances, including reality royalty, most meme-able moment and best real-life hero.

Here’s the complete list of nominations:

BEST MOVIE