Kevin Bacon Wins 'GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off' Award for Footloose Legacy at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kevin Bacon won the "GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off" award at tonight's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show

Kevin Bacon is relishing in his “GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off" victory.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from tonight's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show, the actor, 62, was given the "GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off" award. Bacon — who was nominated by the awards show in 2001 for best villain in Hollow Man — famously cut a rug as Ren in 1984's Footloose.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh wow, I can't believe it," Bacon says in the clip while accepting his award beside several real goats. "I am so excited to be winning this Golden Goat Award for dancing my ass off all those years ago. I am truly honored."

"I just want to say thank you to Herb Ross and Dan Melnick and Craig Zadan and Dean Pitchford for giving me the opportunity to be in that life-changing movie," Bacon adds. "And also I want to thank Lynne Taylor-Corbett, who taught me all those GOAT worthy moves all those years ago."

Turning to the goats, Bacon says, "Guys we got a Golden GOAT. Can you believe it? Can you believe it? A Golden GOAT!"

Image zoom Kevin Bacon | Credit: MTV

In August 2019, Bacon recalled feeling “very resistant” to his newfound level of fame after the success of Footloose.

“There was such a machine sort of behind it once they knew that they had a hit,” he told The Corp podcast at the time. “And once they wanted to keep people on then it was like the press and the this and the that and the weird thing was that, for me, even though it’s what I dreamed of and I’d fought so hard for, I was very resistant to it.”

Bacon continued, “Because the movie in my mind, which I’m eternally grateful for that movie and I have nothing bad to say about it, but I had an image of myself at that point.” That image didn’t coincide with Bacon’s new reality.

“I’d put aside the pop star idea because I’d fallen in love with the craft of acting, you know, and I wanted to be Meryl Streep. I didn’t want to be David Cassidy, and so when the movie came out, I was a pop star.”

The actor looked back on Footloose with PEOPLE in 2011, saying while he did a majority of his own dancing, he wished he had been able to do some of the flips and complicated dance moves in the movie’s famous warehouse scene.

“Are you kidding I was furious,” Bacon said at the time. “It’s like a starting pitcher getting taken out of a game — no one wants to be told they can’t get the guy out.”

Image zoom Kevin Bacon in Footloose (1984) | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

On the day of the movie’s famous warehouse shoot, “I had a stunt double, a dance double and two gymnastics doubles,” he recalled. “There were five of us in the f------ outfit, and I felt horrible.”

Bacon also explained what it was like to see his audition tape for the film decades later. He said his younger self had "energy, the hunger, the determination … it was cockiness really. I oozed it."

“It was like a weird time-travel, out-of-body type thing,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s like if you went and saw the interview you did for your first job. Wow. I literally turned the thing off, went into the bathroom, looked myself in the mirror and went, ‘Jesus, is that even the same guy?’ ”