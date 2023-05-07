MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 — See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

The MTV Movie & TV Awards look a little different this year.

The fan-voted awards show aired Sunday night, pivoting from the previously planned live format after host Drew Barrymore backed out of the gig on Thursday in solidarity with the ongoing Hollywood writers strike. Barrymore, who agreed to return to host the show in 2024, still appeared in already-taped sketches during the broadcast.

"Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of [writers'] creation," Barrymore, 48, said in a statement. "And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

The actress added that next year she'll be able to "truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​"

Going into the ceremony, Top Gun: Maverick led with the most nominations for movies, and in scripted television, Stranger Things and The Last of Us led, both with six golden-popcorn nominations. Jennifer Coolidge was honored with the Comedic Genius Award.

The show is currently airing on MTV from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Read on for the complete list of winners. (This list is being updated live. Check back for updates.)

Top Gun: Maverick.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler – Elvis

Florence Pugh – Don't Worry Darling

Keke Palmer – Nope

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink – Stranger Things

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Best Kiss

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O'Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things - WINNER

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick: Chapter 4

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

Best Hero

Diego Luna – Andor

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us - WINNER

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

The Last of Us. Liane Hentscher/HBO

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear – Cocaine Bear

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us - WINNER

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians - WINNER

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules - WINNER

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

Best Musical Moment

Daisy Jones & The Six – "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)"

Don't Worry Darling – Jack's tap dance

Elvis – "Trouble"

Ginny & Georgia – "I Will Survive" (bachelorette party)

M3GAN – "Titanium"

Matilda the Musical – "Revolting Children"

Purple Hearts – "Come Back Home"

RRR – "Naatu Naatu"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – "Body"

Saturday Night Live – "Big Boys"

Stranger Things – "Running Up That Hill"

The Last of Us – "Long Long Time" (Bill and Frank play piano)

The School for Good and Evil – "You Should See Me in a Crown"

The Summer I Turned Pretty – "This Love (Taylor's Version)"

Wednesday – "Goo Goo Muck"

Young Royals – "Simon's Song"