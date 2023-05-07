Entertainment Movies MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 — See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live) Drew Barrymore was set to host the show but stepped down from the position in solidarity with the Hollywood writers strike By Benjamin VanHoose Published on May 7, 2023 08:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Courtesy of MTV The MTV Movie & TV Awards look a little different this year. The fan-voted awards show aired Sunday night, pivoting from the previously planned live format after host Drew Barrymore backed out of the gig on Thursday in solidarity with the ongoing Hollywood writers strike. Barrymore, who agreed to return to host the show in 2024, still appeared in already-taped sketches during the broadcast. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of [writers'] creation," Barrymore, 48, said in a statement. "And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me." The actress added that next year she'll be able to "truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive." Going into the ceremony, Top Gun: Maverick led with the most nominations for movies, and in scripted television, Stranger Things and The Last of Us led, both with six golden-popcorn nominations. Jennifer Coolidge was honored with the Comedic Genius Award. The show is currently airing on MTV from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. Read on for the complete list of winners. (This list is being updated live. Check back for updates.) Top Gun: Maverick. Scott Garfield /© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Best Movie Avatar: The Way of WaterBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisNopeScream VISmileTop Gun: Maverick Best Show Stranger ThingsThe Last of UsThe White LotusWednesdayWolf PackYellowstoneYellowjackets Best Performance in a Movie Austin Butler – ElvisFlorence Pugh – Don't Worry DarlingKeke Palmer – NopeMichael B. Jordan – Creed IIITom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER Best Performance in a Show Aubrey Plaza – The White LotusChristina Ricci – YellowjacketsJenna Ortega – WednesdayRiley Keough – Daisy Jones & The SixSadie Sink – Stranger ThingsSelena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building Best Kiss Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux – The Last of UsHarry Styles and David Dawson – My PolicemanMadison Bailey and Rudy Pankow – Outer BanksRiley Keough and Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The SixSelena Gomez and Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building Best Comedic Performance Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2Dylan O'Brien – Not OkayJennifer Coolidge – Shotgun WeddingKeke Palmer – NopeQuinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Breakthrough Performance Bad Bunny – Bullet TrainBella Ramsey – The Last of UsEmma D'Arcy – House of the DragonJoseph Quinn – Stranger Things - WINNERRachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies Best Fight Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet TrainCourteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VIJamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger ThingsKeanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick: Chapter 4Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor Best Hero Diego Luna – AndorJenna Ortega – WednesdayPaul Rudd – Ant-Man & The Wasp: QuantumaniaPedro Pascal – The Last of Us - WINNERTom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick The Last of Us. Liane Hentscher/HBO Best Villain Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessHarry Styles – Don't Worry DarlingJamie Campbell Bower – Stranger ThingsM3GAN – M3GANThe Bear – Cocaine Bear Most Frightened Performance Jennifer Coolidge – The White LotusJesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine BearJustin Long – BarbarianRachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies BodiesSosie Bacon – Smile Best Duo Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke – Do RevengeJenna Ortega and Thing – WednesdayPedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us - WINNERSimona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò – The White LotusTom Cruise and Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick Best Kick-Ass Cast Ant-Man & The Wasp: QuantumaniaBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverOuter BanksStranger ThingsTeen Wolf: The Movie Best Song Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)OneRepublic – "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing) Best Docu-Reality Series Jersey Shore Family VacationThe Real Housewives of Beverly HillsFamily Reunion: Love & Hip Hop EditionThe Kardashians - WINNERVanderpump Rules Best Competition Series All Star ShoreBig BrotherRuPaul's Drag Race: All-StarsThe Challenge: USAThe Traitors Best Host Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore ShowJoel Madden – Ink MasterNick Cannon – The Masked SingerRuPaul – RuPaul's Drag RaceKelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show Best Reality Onscreen Team Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family VacationTori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or DiesRuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul's Drag RaceAriana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules - WINNERGarcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Best Music Documentary HalftimeLove, LizzoSelena Gomez: My Mind & MeSherylThe Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie Best Musical Moment Daisy Jones & The Six – "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)"Don't Worry Darling – Jack's tap danceElvis – "Trouble"Ginny & Georgia – "I Will Survive" (bachelorette party)M3GAN – "Titanium"Matilda the Musical – "Revolting Children"Purple Hearts – "Come Back Home"RRR – "Naatu Naatu"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – "Body"Saturday Night Live – "Big Boys"Stranger Things – "Running Up That Hill"The Last of Us – "Long Long Time" (Bill and Frank play piano)The School for Good and Evil – "You Should See Me in a Crown"The Summer I Turned Pretty – "This Love (Taylor's Version)"Wednesday – "Goo Goo Muck"Young Royals – "Simon's Song"