MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 — See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

Drew Barrymore was set to host the show but stepped down from the position in solidarity with the Hollywood writers strike

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 7, 2023 08:05 PM
MTV Awards winners list. . courtesy of MTV
Photo: Courtesy of MTV

The MTV Movie & TV Awards look a little different this year.

The fan-voted awards show aired Sunday night, pivoting from the previously planned live format after host Drew Barrymore backed out of the gig on Thursday in solidarity with the ongoing Hollywood writers strike. Barrymore, who agreed to return to host the show in 2024, still appeared in already-taped sketches during the broadcast.

"Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of [writers'] creation," Barrymore, 48, said in a statement. "And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

The actress added that next year she'll be able to "truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​"

Going into the ceremony, Top Gun: Maverick led with the most nominations for movies, and in scripted television, Stranger Things and The Last of Us led, both with six golden-popcorn nominations. Jennifer Coolidge was honored with the Comedic Genius Award.

The show is currently airing on MTV from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, and simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Read on for the complete list of winners. (This list is being updated live. Check back for updates.)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK
Top Gun: Maverick. Scott Garfield /© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler – Elvis
Florence Pugh – Don't Worry Darling
Keke Palmer – Nope
Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
Tom CruiseTop Gun: Maverick - WINNER

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink – Stranger Things
Selena GomezOnly Murders in the Building

Best Kiss

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O'Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things - WINNER
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick: Chapter 4
Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

Best Hero

Diego Luna – Andor
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Paul Rudd – Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us - WINNER
Tom CruiseTop Gun: Maverick

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 9
The Last of Us. Liane Hentscher/HBO

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don't Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear – Cocaine Bear

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us - WINNER
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians - WINNER
Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Kelly ClarksonThe Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules - WINNER
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

Best Musical Moment

Daisy Jones & The Six – "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)"
Don't Worry Darling – Jack's tap dance
Elvis – "Trouble"
Ginny & Georgia – "I Will Survive" (bachelorette party)
M3GAN – "Titanium"
Matilda the Musical – "Revolting Children"
Purple Hearts – "Come Back Home"
RRR – "Naatu Naatu"
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – "Body"
Saturday Night Live – "Big Boys"
Stranger Things – "Running Up That Hill"
The Last of Us – "Long Long Time" (Bill and Frank play piano)
The School for Good and Evil – "You Should See Me in a Crown"
The Summer I Turned Pretty – "This Love (Taylor's Version)"
Wednesday – "Goo Goo Muck"
Young Royals – "Simon's Song"

