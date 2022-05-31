The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED are airing live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET

Chris Evans, Rebel Wilson and Awkwafina Among Starry List of Presenters at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Evans arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Awkwafina attends Asia Society Southern California's 2022 Annual Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are almost upon us!

On Tuesday — five days before the show airs — MTV released its list of presenters, who will give out trophies at Los Angeles' Barker Hangar starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. MTV's Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will also air immediately following the awards show.

Among the star-studded lineup are Chris Evans, Awkwafina and Rebel Wilson. Presenting during the first MTV Movie & TV Awards portion, they will be joined by Glen Powell, Billy Eichner, Riley Keough, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Joe Keery, Chase Sui Wonders, Jamie Campbell Bower, Lana Condor, Sydney Sweeney, Pablo Schreiber, Rachel Sennott, Sarah Shahi, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn and Maria Bakalova.

Thirty-two celebrities comprise the list of presenters for the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, including Nicole Richie, Kathy Hilton, Kristin Cavallari, Nick Viall and several notable names from Bravo's Summer House and the Real Housewives franchise.

Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the first show, after having previously hosted the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, while Tayshia Adams will host UNSCRIPTED beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform during the first show — where Jack Black will also be honored with the Comedic Genius Award — while DJ D-Nice will take the stage during UNSCRIPTED.

Earlier this month, MTV announced the nominees for its 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

The nominations — which include 26 gender-neutral categories — highlight Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has the most nods with seven total, HBO's Euphoria season 2, which has six nods, and Robert Pattinson's The Batman, which has four.

Recent series like Netflix's Inventing Anna, Disney+'s Moon Knight and Hulu's Pam & Tommy also scored nominations.

There are several new categories (best song, "Here for the Hookup," best reality return, best music documentary, best reality romance, best reality star), and the classic category best kiss returns.

Nominees in the latter category include Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz from The Batman, Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris, stuntman Poopies and a snake from Jackass Forever, Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike in Euphoria and Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man.