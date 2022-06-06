Jennifer Lopez offered a few "different kind of list of thank-yous" as she accepted The Generation Award during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday

Jennifer Lopez Thanks Those 'Who Lied to Me' and 'Broke My Heart' at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Taking the stage on Sunday at Los Angeles' Barker Hangar to accept her golden popcorn trophy, the 52-year-old actress and singer said, "I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart."

"The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me," Lopez continued. "I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that's how I knew that I had to grow."

The star went on to thank "disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong," and her children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, "for teaching me to love," as she teared up and cheers rang throughout the crowd.

"I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or, when I wasn't in the room — that I couldn't do this," Lopez added, through tears. "I really don't think I could've done it without you. And I know I couldn't have done it without the fans who saw the movies."

"You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here, and I love you!" she said.

The Generation Award — which Lopez accepted after winning best song earlier in the night — "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," according to a release.

Lopez has a movie career spanning decades. Some of her most memorable roles are as the titular music legend in 1997's Selena, 2019's Hustlers, as well as several romantic comedies over the years including The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and the recent Marry Me.

Back in March, the multi-hyphenate star accepted the Icon Award for her music career at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she said in part during her emotional speech, "I'm just getting started."

