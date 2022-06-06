Jackass Forever Star Kisses Huge Snake Onstage After Winning Best Kiss at MTV Movie & TV Awards
One of the newest Jackass members pulled a massive — and slithery! — stunt onstage at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
On Sunday, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, a newbie among the cast of Jackass Forever, won best kiss for his scene in the movie where he had a rattlesnake "kiss" him on the lips while dressed as a mime.
"Wow, this [trophy's] not light," he began his acceptance speech on Sunday. "This is a dream come true. Huge thanks to MTV. This is crazy. Huge thanks to Jackass and all the boys. Jeff Tremaine, you're the man."
"Being a new cast member is not easy. It's kinda weird up here accepting this award alone, but now that I'm a big-time movie star, me and the snake broke up and I found a new love, so let's bring her out," he continued, as a team of people carried out a 17-foot python onto the stage.
After giving a quick peck to the massive reptile, McInerney, 35, joked, "I'm so glad that thing did not bite me just now."
"Thank you everyone. This one's for the fans," he added. "Thank you MTV, thank you Jackass. Let's go!"
The other nominees in the best kiss category were Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike for Euphoria, Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount for Emily in Paris, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz for The Batman, and Tom Holland and Zendaya for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In April, McInerney told ScreenRant the advice he would give to someone joining the Jackass cast.
"The best advice I'd say is take the bits that you're not going to break an arm or leg on," he said. "If you get a bit that's kind of just funny, take it. If it's like a Dum Dum game where you're just gonna get your nuts slapped, take it, because you want to survive the whole movie. So that's the best advice I got."
Jackass Forever is now streaming on Paramount+, and Jackass 4.5 is now on Netflix.
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED show begins airing at 10 p.m. ET.