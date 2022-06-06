While accepting golden popcorn at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Jack Black also gave a shout-out to "my amazing wife, Tanya, and our two incredible boys — I love you, I love you, I love you"

Jack Black Dedicates MTV Comedic Genius Award to 'All the School of Rockers Out There'

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Honoree Jack Black accepts the Comedic Genius Award onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Jack Black was recognized for his contributions to the world of comedy at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 52-year-old actor and musician received the Comedic Genius Award at this year's show, presented live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday.

After Awkwafina introduced a montage of clips from some of Black's most famous roles, the funny man began his acceptance speech, "Comedic Genius? Come on, are you kidding? For what?!"

After shouting out some of his most memorable films and his "sweet dance moves on TikTok," Black said, "I don't deserve this, but I will take it! Thank you, MTV."

"This is for all the School of Rockers out there, and for all the Tenacious D-isciples," he added. "And most of all, my amazing wife, Tanya, and our two incredible boys — I love you, I love you, I love you."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Honoree Jack Black, winner of the Comedic Genius Award, poses backstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV) Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Black — who is one half of comedy rock duo Tenacious D, founded along with bandmate Kyle Gass in the mid '90s — has made a career in comedy films over the past 25-plus years, having appeared in films like Bio-Dome, The Cable Guy and Mars Attacks! before his lead role opposite Gwyneth Paltrow in 2001's Shallow Hal.

In recent years, Black has tickled funny bones in the Jumanji films and The House with a Clock in Its Walls, plus 2015's Goosebumps and its 2018 sequel.

According to MTV, "The Comedic Genius designation 'honors an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large' — and what could better describe Black's work in both film and the musical sphere, where his band Tenacious D has made a Grammy-winning career out of embracing spectacle (and pure rock and roll attitude)."

Black is in talented company at this year's show, which also includes the Generation Award presented to Jennifer Lopez, as well as the Reality Royalty Award presented to Bethenny Frankel during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED portion of the show.