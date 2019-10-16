Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Schedules 2020 Opening on Broadway and Casts Its Lead Role

Euphegenia Doubtfire is coming to Broadway!

A musical adaptation of Robin Williams’ beloved 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire is set to hit the Great White Way in March 2020, with an official opening scheduled on April 5.

Rob McClure, who was nominated for a Tony in 2013 for his performance in the title role of the musical Chaplin, is set to star as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire. He’s currently starring in Beetlejuice on Broadway.

The original 1993 comedy starred Robin Williams as a divorced man desperate to spend more time with his kids. With the help of his brother (Harvey Fierstein), he disguises himself as a British super nanny and gets hired by his ex-wife (Sally Field) to care for their children.

The beloved movie earned Williams a Golden Globe for Best Actor in 1994, and also starred Mara Wilson, Matthew Lawrence and Lisa Jakub as the kids, and Pierce Brosnan as the new man trying to creep into Sally Fields’ character’s life.

In October of last year, Wilson, Lawrence, Jakub and Brosnan reunited to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary.

Mrs. Doubtfire earned over $200 million at the U.S. box office and grossed over $440 million worldwide after it was made with a budget of about $25 million.